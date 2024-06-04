Griffins’ home opener scheduled for October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins have announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2024-2025 season.

They will open the season at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Griffins will also play home games on Tuesday, Dec. 31 — part of the Griffins’ annual New Year’s Eve celebration — and Saturday, Jan. 18, which will lead into the Great Skate Winterfest, an annual fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation. Other guaranteed home dates include Jan. 11, Feb. 1 and March 1 — all Saturdays.

The full American Hockey League schedule will be released later this summer. According to the Griffins, the upcoming season marks their 29th season overall and 24th year of AHL membership.

If you’d like to buy season tickets or plan a group outing, you can do that now by visiting griffinshockey.com or calling 616.774.4585. Single-game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.