Griffins face must-win scenario in Calder Cup playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s win or go home for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins find themselves on the brink of elimination heading into Friday night’s Game 4 of the Central Division Finals at Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids trails the best-of-five series 2-1 after Wednesday night’s 3-2 overtime home loss.

Griffins lose pivotal Game 3 in overtime

Milwaukee’s Egor Afanasyev scored the game-winner and finished with a hat trick.

The Griffins had won their last five overtime games in the playoffs, but now they just hope to extend their season.

“It’s live to see another day, and you have to win the next one or the season is over,” Griffins coach Dan Watson said. “I think the care level from these guys and the urgency we have to play with will be key.

“We don’t want it to end, so now it’s our job to go win one home game. And we have to do it the right way, get off to a good start and play a full game. We have to make sure we are focused the whole game.”

The Griffins came out flat in Game 3 and were outshot 11-4.

It was a start that they can’t afford to repeat.

“Knowing that this team is going to come out hungry to try to put us away early, we have to match it and be better,” Nate Danielson said. “The first 10 (minutes) is huge. We have to set the tone and we have to push the pace. We are at home, it’s do or die and we are one heck of a home team. I don’t think any of us will be on our heels.”

Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa, who stopped 27 shots in Game 3, said a complete effort is needed to avoid elimination.

“We have to play a full 60,” he said. “We have a confident group, and I have to come in and play my game and give my team a chance. It starts with me, and I think the team is going to have energy. We have a tight group in here that doesn’t want the season to end now.”

“You just stay with it, focus on what you can control, make the simple plays that you need to make and just control the puck,” Austin Czarnik added. “If we can do those things, then we still have a chance.”

The only time the Griffins have rallied to win a best-of-five series after trailing 2-1 was during the 2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals against Toronto, when they became just the 11th team in AHL history to rally from a 2-0 deficit to win in five games.

With a win, Grand Rapids will force a decisive Game 5 Sunday in Milwaukee.

