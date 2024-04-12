Griffins emcee GoJoshGo dashes between Grand Rapids and Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With a microphone and his red shoes, West Michigan resident Josh Pettinger has what he needs to do his job.

“We’re just going to go out there and absorb some energy,” Pettinger told News 8, walking through the tunnels of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

But not too much energy — he doesn’t want to pull something.

“I stretch just because I’m walking around a lot, stretch arms and legs and stuff, I’ve got a routine,” Pettinger said, as he loosened up before the puck dropped at a Red Wings game.

Once he’s warm, he’s live in front of every Red Wings fan at Little Caesars Arena. As the in-house master of ceremonies, Josh has earned the nickname GoJoshGo, and if you follow him around for a day, you’ll know why.

Josh Pettinger emceeing for the Griffins.

“It’s definitely go, go, go,” Pettinger said.

Once Josh kicks off the action at Little Caesars by introducing the special guest and having them pull the goal horn, he’s off. He runs from location to location to be on camera for breaks in the action, which can prove difficult in an 850,000-square-foot arena.

“It’s definitely running, running, running, but that’s my speed,” Pettinger said.

In between running from place to place, he says he maybe watches four minutes of a game. On some days, he’s not around for the end of it. Three times this season, he started his morning at Little Caesars Arena and ended it hours later in the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, to do the same job for the Griffins.

“My motivation is just being here,” he said. “Being able to do what I do, even if I start there and get a little tired, I want to give my 100% here. I want the fans to have a great time.”

Josh Pettinger emceeing for the Griffins.

Josh Pettinger emceeing for the Griffins.

He has spent 15 years bringing smiles to Griffins fans at the Van Andel Arena.

“You want to leave a good impression with them. It’s easier for me to work with kids and they’re always really appreciative when you give them a puck,” Pettinger detailed.

He was content staying in Grand Rapids, ushering in year after year of Griffins hockey, until he got a call that would change his life.

“They called and said, ‘We want you to do opening night and as the primary host in Detroit.’ I remember yelling really loud and a couple of things. I was over the moon. Pretty excited,” recalled Pettinger.

In Detroit and Grand Rapids, Pettinger keeps fans entertained, all while working a job during the day — exhausting for most, but not for the guy with GoJoshGo on the back of his jersey. He says as long as he can keep fans smiling, he’ll keep going.

“This is something people dream of doing and I’m doing it and have been doing it for a long time,” he said. “It’s just amazing. I want them to say they’ve had fun, to get the crowd engaged and see people happy. I’m a people person, I like to see people happy, and I get that every night here.”

At any pace, there isn’t a place GoJoshGo won’t go, but after 18 hours on the clock, he’s going to bed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.