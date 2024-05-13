Griffins’ Aston-Reese: Expect ‘gritty’ round 2 of Calder Cup Playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins will take on the Milwaukee Admirals in round two of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The first matchup of the best-of-five series is Wednesday in Milwaukee; it moves to Grand Rapids May 22.

Griffins advance to Central Division finals

“Going back to the season, I think we were 4-3-1 against (the Admirals),” Griffins left wing Zach Aston-Reese told News 8 Sunday. “It’s going to be a pretty evenly-matched series.”

He said the teams share a lot of similarities, with a good mix of NHL veterans and young prospects. He added that because the Griffins and Admirals meet often, games can include plenty of big hits and trash talk.

“I’m not sure how the score is going to pan out, but it’s definitely going to be gritty,” he said.

He expected a lot of “back and forth” and “changes of momentum.” He hoped for a strong turnout at Van Andel Arena, saying a loud home crowd plays a big part in keeping the momentum in the Griffins’ favor.

Playoffs raise stakes for young Griffins roster

This is the first time the Griffins have made it to the Central Division Finals since they won the Calder Cup in 2017.

