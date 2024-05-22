Griffins take on Admirals in Game 3 of division finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are back at home Wednesday night for a big playoff game against Milwaukee.

The team will play Game 3 of a best-of-five division championship series.

The Griffins won the first game 4-2, but Game 2 didn’t go as well: They lost 2-5 to the Admirals.

On Wednesday, the Griffins remain confident. With the highs and lows that come with playoff hockey, it’s more important for this team to lock in each night than get carried away by the rollercoaster of emotions that is the postseason.

“Yes, we lost Game 2 there,” head coach Dan Watson said ahead of Wednesday’s game. “With that said, we’re still a confident group. We’re still a group that believes in each other. There’s no reason to get down.”

The team could have been riding high after beating the Admirals on the road in Game 1 — or feeling sorry for themselves after losing on Monday. But that’s not where the team’s head is at. Instead, they’re focused on making the most of the next game.

“It’s mindset. We had a good team meeting before playoffs started that we don’t want to be on a rollercoaster ride,” Watson said. “We want to make sure that we’re staying flat, we’re staying level. Wins can’t be too high, losses can’t be too low.”

The Griffins have a job to do: not to celebrate too much and get lost in their emotions, but to take care of business at home and move on to the conference finals.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

