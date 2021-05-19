Griffin, Shenault discuss Jags’ high energy level during start of new OTA phase

Since Urban Meyer has begun to interact with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ locker room, there has been mostly nothing but excitement. That excitement seems to have carried into Phase 2 of voluntary workouts, which started Wednesday.

When speaking with Jaguars.com, veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin spoke highly of the Jags’ energy on the field as there was almost full attendance during Day 1 of the latest phase of organized team activities.

“It’s a different mentality, it’s a different vibe, it’s a different energy,” said Griffin to Jaguars.com reporter Ashlyn Sullivan. “I can feel everybody starting to buy into it. Everybody is starting to believe [it]. That’s why it’s easier for us to practice out here. [We] really want to get better, everybody is working for each other. Everybody wants to see everybody improve.”

Griffin, who signed with the Jags in the early stages of free agency, has spoken highly of his encounters with new coach Urban Meyer since his first days with the Jags. With him coming from a successful team like the Seattle Seahawks, it certainly gave fans hope of what the Jags could build as they were a one-win team in 2020.

Since then, many others like Myles Jack and Josh Allen have echoed those sentiments. Now, that excitement is making its way onto the field.

In addition to the Jags’ top veteran leaders, second-year receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is also optimistic about what’s to come under the new regime based on what he observed during Day 1 of Phase 2.

“[We’re] energized,” he said. “Hungry. Self-motivated. I can keep going on and on. Great vibes, I can tell you that.”

Shenault’s statements about himself and his teammates are promising this early in the offseason. If they hold true throughout training camp, the start of the Jags’ 2021 season should be off to a significantly better start than last season.