Griffin Ness signs pro deal with Maine

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — UND forward Griffin Ness has signed his first pro contract.

Ness inked a standard player contract with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL on Friday. The deal runs through the rest of this season.

Ness, a 6-foot, 184-pound forward from Wayzata, Minn., played 111 games for UND over four seasons, tallying 10 goals and 20 points. As a senior, Ness scored three goals and tallied six points in 30 games.

Ness was

a versatile player

on the third or fourth lines for UND as the coaching staff slid him between winger and center.

Prior to UND, Ness played three seasons for the Waterloo Black Hawks in the United States Hockey League, tallying 78 points in 107 games.

In high school, he helped Wayzata win its first Minnesota state boys hockey title.

In Maine, he will join with former UND defenseman Andrew Peski.

Three players from the 2023-24 UND team have now signed pro contracts.

Captain Riese Gaber signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers, the top affiliate of the Florida Panthers. Winger Hunter Johannes signed a one-year deal with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the top affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.