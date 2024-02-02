Griffin coach of the year as Bozeman football's offensive eruption leads to dominant season

It is not often you see a team completely transform in a matter of an offseason. Bozeman football went from a 5-6 record in 2022 to a dominating 12-1 season in 2023.

At the helm was Jason Griffin, who led the county's best offense to an undefeated regular season. For all his efforts Griffin was named county coach of the year, as voted by his peers.

"It is an unbelievable honor anytime you get accolades as a coach, but you know it is a result of a ton of hard work from our players, parents and boosters," Griffin said. "It was an unbelievable year for everyone involved."

The Bucks averaged 32 points per game, paired with a defense which only gave up 18. Griffin credits the team chemistry development to the success on the road as the Bucks boasted a 5-1 record away from home. The defense was anchored by senior linebacker Trevor Oswald and Gabe Rana who had 180 and 140 tackles, respectively.

"In the offseason we did a great job of getting the guys on the same page, doing a lot of 7-on-7s, overnight trips and things like that over the summer to build cohesiveness amongst the team, gearing ourselves to turn things loose," Griffin said.

The Bucks had several players drastically improve from a year ago including running back Chance Jenkins, who had 2,000 all-purpose yards, and receiver Kolton McClelland, who had 25 catches for 517 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Peyton Gray stood out the most, having a breakout year with a total of 40 touchdowns, a feat Griffin claimed he saw coming.

"I had had no doubt in my mind the caliber of payer that Peyton Gray is, and I had a feel once he came back from injury he was going to have a chip on his shoulder and play with reckless abandon and that is what he did," Griffin said. "Our offensive line exceeded all of our expectations and with the caliber of quarterback of Peyton Gay to distribute to all of our playmakers was the recipe for us to have success."

