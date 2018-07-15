Griezmann after World Cup win: “I do not know where I am!”

There’s an incredible commercial for the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs which shows champion players stumbling for the words to describe their emotions immediately following a title.

Through translation, French attacker Antoine Griezmann delivered a quote nearly as memorable. From the BBC:

“I do not know where I am,” said Griezmann, who finished third in Golden Ball voting.

“I am really happy. It was a very difficult match, Croatia had a great game. We came back and we managed to make the difference.”

Ain’t that the truth? Though, ‘Toine, you’re in Russia.

Yes, Griezmann dove to win the free kick that led to the opening goal, but he’s been mostly fantastic for the better part of a half-decade in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (amongst others) in league play.