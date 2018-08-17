Griezmann gave his team-mates a special gift for beating Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has treated his Atletico team-mates to special rings after their Super Cup victory

Antoine Griezmann has splashed out on special gifts for all his Atletico Madrid team-mates after their European Super Cup victory over Real Madrid.

While the trophy hardly holds the same gravitas as the Champions League, or the Europa League for that matter, Griezmann was keen to mark the occasion in a fitting manner.

Whereas trophies and medals are the name of the game in Europe, in US sports, the Super Bowl, NBA and World Series champions usually commemorate their achievements with specially designed champion rings.

Which is exactly what Griezmann has done on the back of Wednesday night’s win, designing rings for all of his team-mates.

He showed them off on his Instagram; they were gold and diamond incrusted and showed the Atletico badge on the front.

Antoine Griezmann has had rings specially crafted for his Atletico Madrid team-mates

Antoine Griezmann celebrates the Super Cup victory

A bit much for a European Super Cup win, but it shows just what Atletico means to Griezmann, who rejected the advances of Barcelona to extend his four-year stay in Spain’s capital.

Now Atletico must focus on La Liga, and given Real Madrid’s tumultuous summer and Barcelona’s failure to really strengthen their squad, many are tipping Diego Simeone’s side to upset the natural order and claim a first crown since 2014.



