📸 Griezmann feels the full force of EURO 2024 pitch side advertising 🤕

Antoine Griezmann is a hard man to stop and it appears Austria’s Maximilian Wöber felt smashing him into the advertising board was the only way to do it.

The defender, who scored an own goal in the first half to give France the lead, went from hero to zero in Les Bleus’ fans eyes when he sent their star flying off the pitch and head first into the board.

The Leeds man was lucky not to receive a second yellow for the needless challenge while the French midfielder was even more lucky not to come off with more than a cut to the head.

Fortunately, he was able to carry on with some strapping which, of course, quickly fell off as this Group D clash and battle of the Alps heated up in the second half.