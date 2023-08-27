Will Grier's best plays from 4-TD game Preseason Week 3
Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier's best plays from his 4-touchdown game against the Las Vegas Raiders from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
