Through the grief, the Lakeview football team helped to start to heal a community

The Lakeview football team took the field less than 24 hours after a tragic car accident took the lives of three classmates.

It was more than the right thing to do.

It was more than the appropriate thing to do.

It was the thing you do when you want to start healing your community.

The football team is off to an historic 7-0 start this year as the community continues to show up in big ways to every game. It's a source of pride that small towns don't get to enjoy that often.

Some people wanted the game canceled because of the loss of students Aliya Harvey and Harmony Leige and recent graduate James Harrison.

The football team knew it had to play.

It had to take the field in honor of those three.

It had to take the field for the families, who needed an escape for two hours.

It had to take the field for the community, which was heartbroken and needed something to begin the healing.

Too often as adults, we tell teenagers how they should handle tragic situations. We expect too little of them because of their age.

The Lakeview Sailors football team taught us all a lesson on Friday.

Head coach Bill Hickman, who is one of the strongest leaders you'll ever meet, met with the team at 1 p.m. on Friday.

He left that meeting with two thoughts. One, the team needed to play the game. Two, there was no way the Sailors were leaving Cambridge Springs without a win in honor of the three lost lives.

Through tears and grief, the community traveled to Cambridge Springs and the football team took the field. The Sailors carried the No. 50 jersey to the field, which was Harrison's jersey last year. It was carried by Kyle Devinney, who is Harrison's best friend.

After a moment of silence, the two teams came together to shake hands as a sign of solidarity.

Then the first offensive play of the game happened.

It was almost like a movie when Hickman drew up the perfect play.

Quarterback Leyton Zacherl launched a 65-yard touchdown pass to Danick Hinkson.

It was a magical moment that let the entire Lakeview sideline and the Lakeview fans exhale.

The choice to play was a good one.

The Sailors held off Cambridge Springs all game and when Lakeview kneeled the ball one last time, the celebration was on. For the first time in days, Lakeview players, students, families and fans could smile.

While nothing will erase the pain and grief of losing three young people way too early, the football team did its part to help ease the suffering.

Sports have the ability to help us escape our sadness during trying times and distract us for a few hours. The Lakeview football team recognized that and needs to be commended for its actions. Cambridge Springs also needs to be recognized for how it handled the situation. The Blue Devils had Homecoming and Senior Night on Friday, which is a lot of preparation for one game. Despite months of preparation, Cambridge Springs let Lakeview make the decision to play the game or postpone it.

The actions by the Lakeview administration, athletic director Ryan Harold, coach Bill Hickman, his staff and the football team weren't just impressive, but they were heartfelt and heroic.

As we take time to honor the lives of Aliya, Harmony and James, we'll also remember how the football team took the field through tears to help a tight-knit community begin to heal.

From tragedy to triumph, the 2023 Lakeview football team is the definition of inspirational.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNreisenweber.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Lakeview PA football helped to start to heal a community after tragedy