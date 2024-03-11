Gridiron Greats: The 2023 Taunton Daily Gazette Football All-Scholastics

TAUNTON— Another high school football season has come and gone in the Greater Taunton area.

Taunton (6-5, 2-3 Hockomock Kelley-Rex) was the area's top team despite graduating 25 seniors from the season prior, going on a three-game win streak and making the Division 1 Round of 16 where they fell to No. 8 BC High. Bridgewater-Raynham (4-7, 2-1 Southeast Conference) won its last three games, including the annual Thanksgiving showdown with rivals Brockton, to end the season on a high note.

Bristol-Plymouth (3-8, 0-4 Mayflower Large), with a largely young squad after graduating 26 seniors from the season prior, scored a shutout win over Nantucket under the lights of their temporary home of Aleixo "Tiger" Stadium. Dighton-Rehoboth (3-7, 0-4 South Coast Blue), despite having just 38 players, had some solid showings and saved their best for last with a big Thanksgiving win over rivals Seekonk.

With the fall of 2023 now in the rearview, here's a final look back at the Greater Taunton area football players who stood out among the crowd to earn their spot as the 2023 Taunton Daily Gazette Football All-Scholastics. With the larger size of football rosters, the First Team All-Scholastics have been expanded to 12 from the usual 10.

Player of the Year

Ethan Harris, Taunton

Taunton’s Ethan Harris is the 2023 Taunton Daily Gazette Football Player of the Year.

The senior running back/linebacker and captain was the definition of a two-way dual threat for the Tigers this fall, impressing equally on both sides of the ball. After splitting reps out of the backfield early on, he became the main back for Taunton during a narrow loss to Franklin, a game in which he had 17 carries for 133 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, as well as three tackles on defense. He also carried the Tigers to victory against Milton with 16 carries for 104 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. He finished the year with 107 carries for 596 yards and six touchdowns as well as 75 tackles, three of which were for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.

A Hockomock All-Star, Harris also holds the program record for most individual wrestling wins and is a member of the baseball team. His skills and leadership will surely be missed in Taunton next year.

First Team All-Scholastics

Bryan Joanis, Taunton

Taunton's Bryan Joanis (center).

The senior offensive/defensive lineman led the way on the Tiger line through his experience and athleticism. A three-year starter, he highlighted a line that lost several key members from the season prior, allowing Taunton's backfield the run to run and providing sophomore quarterback Dylan Keenan key protection in the pocket. Likewise, he helped slow down opposing offenses, including an interception against Middleboro.

A Hockomock All-Star, Joanis' leadership and talents will surely be missed by the Tigers next year.

Dylan Keenan, Taunton

Taunton’s Dylan Keenan.

The sophomore quarterback won the job to succeed 2021 Taunton Daily Gazette Football Player of the Year Jacob Leonard and impressed under center, going 109-for-210 passing for 1,639 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing in two of his own and throwing six interceptions. In just his second start, he went 8-of-11 passing for 163 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while also having three carries for 15 yards and a receiving touchdown against Durfee. He also went 14-of-22 passing for 243 yards while recording eight carries for 28 yards and a touchdown to lead the Tigers to their first Hockomock win over North Attleboro.

A Hockomock All-Star, Keenan has two years of varsity football ahead of him where he should only continue to grow and improve as a quarterback for Taunton.

Ryan Keenan, Taunton

Taunton’s Ryan Keenan tackles Milford’s Ishmael Kamara during their annual Thanksgiving matchup on Nov. 23, 2023.

The senior linebacker/fullback and captain was another crucial two-way player for the Tigers as he wrapped up a strong high school football career. He led the team defensively with 92 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, and three sacks while hauling in seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown from younger brother Dylan. He recorded seven tackles and a pair of sacks against North Attleboro as well as seven tackles against Middleboro and had a 10 yard touchdown reception against Attleboro.

A Hockomock All-Star, Keenan is also a member of the baseball team and his talents and leadership will surely be missed in Taunton next year.

Jose Touron, Taunton

Taunton’s Jose Touron.

The senior wide receiver/defensive back and captain wrapped up a stellar high school football career as once again the top target locally, hauling in 51 catches for 820 yards and six touchdowns as well as 30 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble on defense. He eclipsed the 2,000 career receiving yard mark to finish his high school career with 140 catches for 2,324 yards and 26 touchdowns. Coach Brad Sidwell praised Touron as "the most productive receiver" he's had in his time with the Tigers, along with his strong rushing and defensive skills.

A Hockomock League All-Star, Mass. High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) All Division 1 selection and a 2023 Otto Graham Award nominee, Touron is also a member of the indoor track team and holds Division 1 football offers from Wagner College and the University of New Haven. His talents and leadership will surely be missed in Taunton next year.

Amin Abbassi, Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham's Amin Abbassi.

The senior linebacker/tight end/fullback and captain was once again one of the most versatile players at the Trojans' disposal this fall, recording over 100 tackles and 10 sacks on defense while also hauling in four touchdowns to wrap up a strong high school career. Three of his sacks came in a single game against New Bedford while he also recorded four tackles against Marshfield and three sacks against Milford. On offense, he primarily served as a blocker, allowing for the backfield to flourish offensively, especially later in the season.

The SEC MVP and an Enterprise/Patriot Ledger Second Team All-Scholastic, Abbassi holds an offer from Carleton College (Minn.) and is also a member of the outdoor track team. His talents and leadership will surely be missed at B-R next year.

Joe Forziati, Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham's Joe Forziati.

The senior offensive guard and captain may not have the on-paper stats to show it, as is the reality of the position, but as coach Lou Pacheco put it, he was a "dominant offensive blocking force" who enabled the Trojans run game to shine during his time with the team.

His talents and leadership will surely be missed at B-R next year.

Caleb Tripp, Bridgewater-Raynham

Bridgewater-Raynham's Caleb Tripp.

The junior fullback turned quarterback was forced to take over under center following a season-ending injury to two-time Taunton Daily Gazette Football All-Scholastic Declan Byrne but quickly impressed in the role, leading the Trojans to wins in four of their final five games. Primarily a rushing quarterback in an old-school Navy-inspired run offense, he combined for over 1,000 total yards and 10 touchdowns. Some of his most notable outings include rushing for 222 yards and three touchdowns against Quincy and having 22 carries for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Brockton.

An SEC All-Star, expect Tripp to continue to grow and improve as a quarterback heading into his senior season.

Ryan Donovan, Bristol-Plymouth

Bristol-Plymouth's Ryan Donovan.

The senior quarterback/linebacker wrapped up a solid high school football career as the heart of the Craftsmen offense. A mobile quarterback, he rushed for over 600 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing for over 300 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he recovered a fumble for a touchdown against Mashpee while recording an interception against Blue Hills and a sack against Diman. Some of his most notable outings this fall include rushing 18 times for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Nantucket, 12 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown against Diman and went 8-of-13 passing for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Upper Cape Tech.

A MAC All-Star, Donovan is also a key member of the basketball team. His leadership and talents will surely be missed at B-P next year.

Tommy Thayer, Bristol-Plymouth

Bristol-Plymouth’s Tommy Thayer.

The senior offensive and defensive lineman was the leader on the line for the Craftsmen all season. The lone senior among a largely revolving core of sophomores, his leadership shined through at the center position, allowing openings for quarterback Ryan Donovan and the B-P backfield. He also recorded an interception against Nantucket.

A MAC All-Star, Thayer's experience and leadership will surely be missed at B-P next year.

Joel DaSilva, Dighton-Rehoboth

Dighton-Rehoboth’s Joel DaSilva.

The senior quarterback/safety wrapped up a solid high school football career with another strong season for the Falcons. He finished the year going 87-for-158 passing for 1,312 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing 38 times for 282 yards and a touchdown. He had a career performance against Apponequet, going 9-of-14 passing for 259 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing six times for 49 yards.

An SCC All-Star, DaSilva is also a member of both the indoor and outdoor track teams and will surely be missed at D-R next year.

Kevin Gousie Jr., Dighton-Rehoboth

Dighton-Rehoboth's Kevin Gousie Jr.

The senior running back/linebacker saved his best high school football performance for last, recording six carries for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns while hauling in 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown and had four tackles, a forced fumble and an interception on defense to help lead the Falcons over archrivals Seekonk. Another highly-skilled two-way player, he finished the season with 44 carries for 396 yards and eight touchdowns while hauling in 20 catches for 350 yards and four touchdowns and recording 25 tackles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

An SCC All-Star, Gousie's talents and leadership will surely be missed at D-R next year.

Second Team All-Scholastics

Trinley Dudley, Taunton

Dmitrius Shearrion, Taunton

Charles Swenson, Bridgewater-Raynham

Vincent Tavares, Bridgewater-Raynham

Jacob Bettencourt, Bristol-Plymouth

Thaniel LaBrie, Bristol-Plymouth

Cam Newman, Dighton-Rehoboth

Evan Thibert, Dighton-Rehoboth

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Presenting the 2023 Taunton Daily Gazette Football All-Scholastics