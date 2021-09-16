Grid Picks Week 3: For picking games, Owls have done a 180

Sep. 16—Just a couple of years ago, I felt confident picking against Timberlane nearly every week.

The Owls were in Division 1 then, and struggled with talent and depth.

My, how things have changed. Timberlane is in Division 2 now and, with a strong junior class that was dominant in youth football years ago with the likes of Dan Post and Dom Coppeta, has more talent and depth than it's had in years. and it's showed in the first two games as the Owls have outscored their two opponents 84-0.

It's gotten to the point that the Owls may become nearly an automatic win for me and I'm picking them again this week for Friday's home opener against Merrimack. But this game will be far more challenging than the first two.

Merrimack may be 0-2 but it has a strong football tradition and it only lost to unbeaten Division 1 Nashua North, 44-43. Still ...

Prediction: Timberlane 23, Merrimack 20

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Whittier (1-0) at Malden (0-0): I know nothing about Malden but I'm thinking that Whittier may have gained both confidence and momentum from its opening win.

Prediction: Whittier 20, Malden 16

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Marshfield (0-1) at Methuen (1-0): The Rangers will need to keep scoring plenty of sports. Marshfield is always capable and it lost its opener to St. John's Prep, 47-42.

Prediction: Marshfield 35, Methuen 28

Andover (1-0) at Acton-Boxboro (0-2): The Warriors need to stiffen up on defense.

Prediction: Andover 37, Acton-Boxboro 20

Beverly (1-0) at North Andover (0-1): The Knights need time to mature.

Prediction: Beverly 28, North Andover 14

Danvers (1-0) at Haverhill (0-1): The Hillies are just too inexperienced at this point.

Prediction: Danvers 34, Haverhill 7

Pentucket (1-0) at Dracut (0-1): Nice win by Pentucket last week but I don't see that happening on successive weekends

Prediction: Dracut 23, Pentucket 7

Gr. Lawrence (0-1) at North Reading (1-0): The Reggies' defense may have its hands full.

Prediction: North Reading 41, Gr. Lawrence 26

Pinkerton (2-0) at Salem (0-1): The Blue Devils will need a faster start this week and they'll need to handle Pinkerton's line.

Prediction: Salem 23, Pinkerton 21

Nashua North (2-0) at Windham (0-2): Windham will play well in spurts, but that won't be good enough.

Prediction: Nashua North 37, Windham 16

Pelham (2-0) at Kearsarge (0-1): Another mismatch for the Pythons.

Prediction: Pelham 48, Kearsarge 6

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Central Catholic (1-0) at St. John's Prep (1-0): This is a classic rivalry and the Prep is always tough, but can anyone slow down Central QB Ayden Pereira?

Prediction: Central 41, St. John's Prep 32

Somerset Berkley (0-2) at Lawrence (1-0): Could the Lancers really start off the season at 2-0? With minimal turnovers, the answer is yes!

Prediction: Lawrence 27, Somerset Berkley 13

Sanborn (0-2) at Pembroke (0-2): If the Indians play like they did in Week 1, they should prevail.

Prediction: Sanborn 20, Pembroke 14

Season record: 18-3