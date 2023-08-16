Grid Countdown No. 5: Powerhouses Pawhuska and Hominy to write new chapter in rivalry

There are some vital showdowns throughout the high school football season for all area teams, and the E-E has attempted to identify the 16 most significant or competitive matchups. Follow along as we examine them.

No. 5: Pawhuska at Hominy, Sept. 8

Many high school football rivalries stir competitive juices but are maintained in the realm of pride and school spirit.

Pawhuska vs. Hominy is a whole different beast. The fans of these schools — located about 15 miles apart on Highway 99 — take it personally. The annual meeting is labeled as "The Battle of the Osage," referring to the two Osage County schools.

“It’s been going on forever,” said sixth-year Huskie football coach Matt Hennesy. “You don’t wear purple in Pawhuska and you don’t wear orange in Hominy.”

What adds an extra amount of TNT to the showdown is generally one, or both, of the teams are considered state powers.

During the past 22 seasons, Hominy has won two state titles and advanced to the semifinals or finals several other times. Pawhuska surged into the state semifinals in 2009, 2020 and 2021 and has been on the cusp of a deep playoff run numerous other times.

Pawhuska’s Deacon Hendren goes vertical to bring down a pass during a 2021 game vs. Hominy.

Since 1999, the series has been tighter than an elephant’s girdle. Hominy owns the series edge, 12-10, but Pawhuska is 3-2 since Hennesy took charge (2018) of the Huskies. The point averages for the Huskies vs. the Bucks are: Pawhuska, 19.1 ppg; Hominy 20.9 ppg.

Seven of the last 22 meetings have been decided by a single digit and 12 have come down to two touchdowns or fewer. In the last two meetings, Hominy has won by a combined seven points.

This year’s meeting appears to set us as no less combative.

Hominy is anxious to build on last year’s playoff run and Pawhuska wants to bounce back from its rugged baptism (6-5) as a Class 2A team.

Plenty of talent on both sides

“They’re loaded,” Hennesy said about Hominy, “They’re ranked No. 2 in Class A. I think they should be a good shot to win state.”

Among their returnees are quarterback Jaxon Woods and a 6-foot-1 receiving threat (Ethane Wikel).

Pawhuska's Jojo Hendren pushes past the defensive line at during a 2021 game against Hominy.

Woods broke loose for a near-70-yard touchdown run last year against Pawhuska.

In a 2021 contest, Woods accumulated 360 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns in a 38-29 win against Cleveland, another geographical rival.

Pawhuska also boasts some formidable veteran weapons, including returning 1,000-yard receiver Traven Richardson, who also will be a force on defense. The Huskies are trying to solidify the quarterback position, which may end up as a two-man rotation between Deacon Hendren and Canyon Hindman.

“Canyon has been really coming on,” Hennesy said. “Thursday and Friday were two of his best days.”

Hendren will play an offensive role whether or not he lines up at quarterback.

“We’ve got to have him in there a ton,” Hennesy said. “We might have a quarterback role for both of them this year. Right now, they’re not consistent. That’s the main thing.”

Hendren also will line up at free safety and Hindman play in the outside linebacker rotation.

A vital key for Pawhuska’s success offensively will be its retooled offensive line. In terms of varsity snaps, this is a young group overall with only one returning starter (center Kameron Long).

“He brings a big load,” said Pawhuska offensive line coach. “He’s a really smart guy.”

On the right side, the starters include guard Matt Jackson and tackle Jaydin Shaw.

“Jaydin played a little bit last year. He had to start a few games,” Hughes said.

William Hamilton and Will Sweeney are being counted on to anchor the other side. Sweeney “is a little guy who packs a big punch,” Hughes said.

The Huskies want to hammer Hominy with a haymaker in what will be one of the most intense 11-man small-school non-district battles in the state.

GAME PROFILE

Last year’s result: Hominy wins, 27-22

Final Hominy record: 13-1 (semifinals)

Final Pawhuska record: 6-5 (1st round)

Coaches: Matt Hennesy (Pawhuska), Caleb Christian (Hominy)

Some key graduation losses: Pawhuska — Todd Drummond (QB), Tyrel Richardson (WR), John Reed (LB, All-Star), Devon Bighorse (OL-DL); Hominy — Xavier Perdue (LB, All-State), Chase Tindell.

