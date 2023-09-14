Grid countdown, No. 2: Barnsdall vs. Wesleyan Christian rivalry is new but intense

There are some vital showdowns throughout the high school football season for all area teams, and the E-E has attempted to identify the 16 most significant or competitive matchups. Follow along as we examine them.

Next up...

No. 2: Wesleyan Christian at Barnsdall, Sept. 15

Talk about your short track to a spark-filled rivalry.

This will be just the second time ever that Barnsdall and Wesleyan Christian will contend on the gridiron. Yet, the matchup already has the feel of a grizzled grudge match that extends back through the eons.

In last year's rivalry debut, the wCS Mustangs wrestled out a 53-52 victory. The Barnsdall Panthers had the ball when time ran out. Even though two key performers are out -- or at least so it appears -- this Friday's meeting at Barnsdall could be another slobber knocker.

Wesleyan Christian School receiver Kael Siemers, left, zips down the field during eight-man action on Oct. 13, 2022, against South Coffeyville, in Bartlesville. WCS won, 52-6.

The difference, as far as Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney is concerned, might be on the defensive side.

"I think we're playing a lot better defense than we were at this time last year," he said. "I would say our defensive line and linebacker corps are our strengths, especially our defensive front line."

Sweeney believes the emotional angst between the Panther and Mustang football teams is a natural result of a long competitive history in other sports.

WCS and Barnsdall have collided for several years in basketball and baseball, where they've developed an intensely focused but respectful strife. However, up until three years ago, Barnsdall had always played 11-man football, while WCS belonged to the eight-man realm, which meant the schools never locked wills in that sport. In 2020, the OSSAA sent Barnsdall to the Class B (eight-man) level; the teams finally went head-to-head last season.

"I think the fact we beat them last year has made them a little more hungry," WCS head coach Curt Cloud said, adding that Barnsdall didn't expect to lose to the Mustangs.

"I've think they're more aware we've got some kids that play," Cloud continued. "I think their players are not going to overlook us. They're motivated, they want to put us way. Of course, we're motivated. We want to win and improve every week and get better to reach our end goal. Plus, the fact our schools are 15 to 20 minutes apart doesn't hurt the rivalry."

Injury issues

Barnsdall goes to war Friday, which also will be its Homecoming game, without third-year starting quarterback Maverick Lanphear. Still, the Panthers have still formed a formidable attack. They are 3-0 while outscoring opponents by more than 100 points.

WCS also suffered the loss of star quarterback Tyrel Cloud, a fourth-year starter, to injury. Cloud is expected to return this season, but coach Cloud ruled out him playing in this game.

Since the injury, the Mustangs have turned to fellow senior Kael Siemers to run the offense. Although primarily an explosive receiver and all-around superior athlete, he has settled well into the quarterback role.

"We've been working on his form and motion," coach Cloud said. "The game is slowing down for him. He's making decisions based on what he sees and not what he feels."

Wesleyan Christian School's Mason Jenson, left, looks to try to slow Barnsdall's Easton Malone during a grid showdown in 2022 in Bartlesville.

In last week's 47-0 thrashing of Claremore Christian, Siemers threw for more than 200 yards and delivered touchdown balls to three different receivers.

"Two of those were designed plays," Cloud said. "A couple of times he made some completions where he had to check down to second targets or even scramble to get off the pass."

"I think he's gotten better," Sweeney said about Siemers. "I classify him as a good athlete. Not being a kid that's played quarterback, he has done some good things and has that athleticism to take off an run."

Mason Jensen and Carson Tennison are two WCS veteran receivers who have helped extend defenses. WCS also is strengthened by the age and maturity of its nucleus of players, Sweeney said.

Musical chairs at QB

Barnsdall will likely still go with a two-headed attack at quarterback with Braden Byers and Lincoln Gott. Complicating the decision is Byers might be the team's best, or at least most experienced, receiver.

"That's up for debate," Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney said about whether he will settle on one quarterback. "We've got two different sets that each of them can run. We've got a couple of different packages."

"They're both very athletic kids that can run the ball," Cloud said. "They both seem fairly proficient at throwing the deep ball. They don't throw a lot of intermediate stuff."

Freshman quarterback Tripp Barbee also made some noise last week by hooking up on a 60-plus yards scoring play.

James Johnson has performed well at receiver for Barnsdall.

The real focus

To beat Barnsdall, one needs to semi-contain tailback Easton Malone, Cloud said.

"I'm not actually overly concerned with their quarterbacks," he said. "I think the main person you have to stop is the Malone kid. … He's going to get his yards, but we don't want to let him go crazy and rush for 300 or 400 yards."

Experience remains an important focus also, Cloud said.

"We have to execute," he said. "I know they've won three games big, but they still young guys in positions and guys at quarterback and they're trying to figure out things."

For the Mustangs to win, they have to pull off some big plays like they did last year, Cloud said.

While this will be WCS' final chance to gear up for district competition, Barnsdall is in a six-team district and has two more non-district games following.

Both teams made the playoffs last season -- WCS turned in its greatest-ever season in OSSAA competition (10-2) and Barnsdall finished 7-5 to make the playoffs for the fifth time in Sweeney's seven seasons.

Although Friday's fray won't quite be the game people hoped to see with two well-honed veteran craftsmen at quarterback, it still appears on paper to be another potentially entertaining, stomach-churning encounter that might come down to the final play.

