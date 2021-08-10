Greystone Provides $27.6 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for a Multifamily Property in Texas

Greystone
·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $27.6 million HUD-insured loan to refinance a 228-unit multifamily property in Humble, Texas. The financing was originated by Eric Rosenstock, Managing Director in Greystone’s New York office, on behalf of Partin Properties, LLC.

The $27.6 million HUD-insured 223(f) financing carries a 35-year term and amortization, along with a low fixed interest rate. Originally built in 2016, Willowbend Apartments consists of 10, three-story buildings with one-, two-, three-bedroom units that offer modern appliances and finishes, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and private outdoor living spaces. Amenities include the pet-friendly community’s swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse, business center, grilling area and outdoor kitchen, and on-site parking. Located near Spring Creek and Interstate 69 HOV, the property offers easy access to the area’s shopping, dining and entertainment hubs, major employers, downtown Houston, and the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“Greystone is here to see our clients through every phase of their project’s lifecycle and our deep multifamily lending platform can address all of their needs across the capital stack,” said Mr. Rosenstock. “We strive to exceed client expectations with our service, attention to detail and seamless execution, making the Greystone experience unlike any other.”

Greystone ranks as the #1 commercial lender for HUD-insured loans*, with the experience and knowledge for a well-executed lending experience that exceeds clients’ expectations.

“After decades working in all facets of the multifamily industry across the country, I can say with authority that Greystone’s finesse and ability to transact where others fall short is second to none,” said Mr. Jeff Partin, principal of Partin Properties, LLC. “Through every phase of this transaction, our team managed the details as if the property were their own. Greystone’s energy and enthusiasm are infectious, and their passion and perfectionism will keep us coming back in the future”.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC (GSC), Greystone Funding Company LLC (GFC) and/or other Greystone affiliates. *HUD rankings are based upon combined originations of GSC and GFC. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from Florida with 100% Vaccination of Guests and Crew

    Company Goes to Great Lengths to Prioritize Health and Safety of its Guests, Crew and the Communities VisitedMIAMI, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, is pleased to report that today Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the Company’s three brands to re

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • How to Start Investing — Democratize Finance for All

    Sponsored Content - Image provided by Robinhood Building wealth and creating solid financial security are longed by many who have experienced firsthand going from the Great Recession to a global pandemic in recent years. For some, the best way to accomplish this is through a savings account that can offer a marginal interest rate because the concept of putting money to work through investing can seem too complicated. In reality, investing allows for the pursuit of a more significant return over

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • A crypto exchange just agreed to pay $10 million to settle an SEC probe claiming it failed to register

    Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has often publicly criticized SEC rulings, argued that the agency had held Poloniex to an unworkable standard.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation

    Tyson Foods Inc cannot increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pace with rising costs for raw materials like grain, Chief Executive Donnie King said on Monday, after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tyson has increased prices for restaurant customers to offset inflation and plans to raise retail prices on Sept. 5, King said on a conference call with analysts. "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," King said.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Lots of Selling and no Buying from Coinbase Global's, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insiders since the IPO

    Insiders take companies public in order to raise capital, reduce risk, and with that, improve the chances in the competitive landscape. However, some companies are taken public, at least in part, to allow venture capitalists, insiders and private investors to cash out. That is why we are going to take a look at what insiders have been doing since the IPO of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.