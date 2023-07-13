Grey Ramsey named AD, football coach of new Spartanburg charter school Mountain View Prep

Spartanburg's newest school, Mountain View Prep, has named Spartanburg football's assistant head coach Grey Ramsey its first athletic director and football coach at a news conference Thursday.

Ramsey, a Chapman and USC Upstate graduate, is entering his fourth season at Spartanburg under coach Mark Hodge. He will remain on the Vikings staff until the end of the 2023 season.

Before his time at Spartanburg he was an assistant at Chapman for five seasons — two of which ended with a state championship for the Panthers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In his nine-year coaching career, Ramsey has been known for his work with quarterbacks such as current East Carolina QB Raheim Jeter, 2019 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year and current Georgia State QB Mikele Colasurdo, and former Newberry QB Colton Bailey.

Spring football practice is underway as the Spartanburg Vikings, including quarterback Raheim Jeter, work out with training and drills in Viking Stadium at Spartanburg High School, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Mountain View, a tuition-free public charter school with a focus on preparing students for careers in the sports and entertainment industries, is set to open its doors to students in August 2024 and will be located at a recently acquired facility off Asheville Highway near I-85.

According to one of the school's founders, Todd Helms — who also founded similar charter schools Gray Collegiate in Columbia and Oceanside Prep in Mount Pleasant — it is still unclear what its athletic landscape will look like. The SCHSL hasn't made a decision on when Mountain View will be placed in a classification and region.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Grey Ramsey named AD, football coach at new school Mountain View Prep