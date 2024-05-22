Grewe claims bronze at World Para Championships

Northridge High School graduate Sam Grewe earned a bronze medal Tuesday in the high jump at the World Para Athletic Championships in Kobe, Japan.

Grewe finished with a jump of 1.82 meters. India’s Mariyappan Thangavelu won the gold after finishing with world championship record jump of 1.88 meters. The United States’ Ezra Frech captured the silver after jumping 1.85 meters.

Grewe reportedly had a strap that holds his leg in the prosthetic break during his attempted jump at 1.85.

In his final days at Medical School at the University of Michigan, Grewe will attempt to make the US Para Olympic team that will go to Paris in August. He’s the defending Para Olympic champion in the high jump.