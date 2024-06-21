'Grew up a big A&M fan,' RHP Josh Stewart describes feeling of reaching first CWS finals

Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Josh Stewart (34) reacts after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Stewart pitched 2.0 shutout innings of relief on Wednesday night during a 5-0 victory versus SEC foe Florida to clinch Texas A&M's first appearance in the College World Series finals.

The junior right-handed pitcher gave up 1 hit with 4 strikeouts on 30 pitches. Stewart replaced starter Justin Lamkin, who set a program record for Ks in a CWS contest.

"It means a lot to me, I grew up a big A&M fan so it's just awesome to be a part of the team that's able to be the first team that's made the finals," Stewart said postgame. "It's really cool to be a part of!"

The No. 3 Aggies face SEC rival Tennessee in a best of three set. The top seed Volunteers haven’t reached the CWS finals since 1951. First pitch on Saturday is at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The matchup is the eighth in championship history between two teams from the same conference and sixth from the SEC. For the fifth straight season, the baseball national champion is guaranteed to be from the SEC.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Grew up a big A&M fan,' RHP Josh Stewart describes feeling of reaching first CWS finals