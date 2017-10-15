Greiss strong in net as Islanders hand loss to Sharks

BOX SCORE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The San Jose Sharks felt some urgency going into Thursday night, and they responded.

Timo Meier scored late in the second period, lifting the Sharks over Jason Pominville and the Buffalo Sabres 3-2.

The Sharks were winless after two lackluster home games to start the season.

"You drop the first two, the third one you start thinking about it a little bit, especially opening up at home with the amount of games that we have here, it's a little unusual," Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said.

"To get that first win was very important."

Pominville scored twice for the Sabres, who dropped to 0-2-1 to begin coach Phil Housley's first season.

Martin Jones made 23 saves, holding strong after Meier's tiebreaking goal at 14:30 of the second. Meier knocked in a far-side shot for his first goal of the season.

San Jose's Tomas Hertl opened the scoring during a power play at 2:15 of the first. Hertl flicked his first of the year past goalie Robin Lehner.

"We wanted to get the first goal," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "We've been playing from behind a lot this season it seems most games. We wanted to get out early and feel good about ourselves. We played out front most of the night tonight, which was a big difference."

After Pominville tied it, Chris Tierney scored with 4:49 left in the first period, poking in a shot between Lehner and the right post off a behind-the-back pass from Joonas Donskoi.

"I've seen him do it a couple times on practice, so I had a feeling that something tricky was coming when he gets the puck with that much time behind the net," Tierney said. "All I had to do was put my stick on the ice and tap it in."

Pominville scored his second goal at 6:50 of the second, burying one at the end of a 2-on-1 break with Jack Eichel.