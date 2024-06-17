Gregory's Kurt Stukel named South Dakota boys track and field coach of the year

Jun. 17—GREGORY, S.D. — On the heels of claiming a Class B boys state track and field team title at last month's state championships, Gregory High School coach Kurt Stukel was named South Dakota boys track and field coach of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

For the second consecutive year, Gregory's final placement came down to the boys 4x400-meter relay in Sioux Falls. And for the second straight season, the Gorillas delivered a runner-up performance in the relay that lifted them to the top of the team podium. However, unlike in 2023, when Gregory shared top team honors with Ipswich, Gregory earned the latter of back-to-back outright with 57 points, edging past Freeman Academy/Marion (55).

At the state championships, Rylan Peck won the inaugural javelin title — one of three Gorillas to reach the top-eight podium in the event — and the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay squad of Paul Sinclair, Luke Stukel, Pierce Stukel and Finn Adams also claimed a first-place finish.

Elsewhere, Gregory was helped by Daniel Mitchell and Colt Keiser in the high jump, taking second and fourth place, respectively, while Rane Kenzy, also the javelin runner-up, took seventh place in the shot put.

"This does not happen without our field events," Stukel told the Mitchell Republic following last month's triumph. "We scored big points in high jump and big points in javelin, and we picked up two bonus points in shot put that we weren't expecting. There's a lot of people who scored all those points to get to that point. Those events gave us a chance."

Stukel, who also serves as the activities director at Gregory and has coached the track and field program for 16 years, helped guide the Gorillas to South Central Conference and Region 5B titles in 2024, as well.

Sioux Falls Christian's Luke Vander Leest was honored as the girls track and field coach of the year. With 130.5 team points, the Chargers finished 75.5 points clear of second-place Lennox in the Class A girls team standings at this year's state championships. It marked a team title three-peat for Sioux Falls Christian.