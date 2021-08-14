Gregory Rousseau on sack of Jared Goff: Just happy someone got him down

Gregory Rousseau opted out of playing for Miami in 2020, so Friday night’s Bills game against the Lions was the first-round pass rusher’s first game action in a long time.

It didn’t take Rousseau long to show the Bills what they hope to get from him on a regular basis, though. On the third play of the game, Rousseau came up with a sack.

“I did a little stutter move and I saw Jared Goff and I tried to reach out and get him,” Rousseau said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I think I got a piece of him and I think I got the sack or whatever. But I’m just happy that somebody got him down.”

Rousseau was lined up against Lions right tackle Penei Sewell in a matchup of first-round picks. He said it was “really fun to go against a competitor like that for sure” and head coach Sean McDermott said it was “good to see” Rousseau come out on top of the seventh-overall pick in this year’s draft. If it’s a sign of things to come, the Bills’ bid for another AFC East title should be in good shape.

