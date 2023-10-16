Gregory reflects on 49ers debut, how he fits ‘special' locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

CLEVELAND — There weren’t many bright spots in the 49ers' 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but Randy Gregory's debut in red and gold was one of them.

Gregory contributed a substantial amount in 26 defensive snaps, getting pressure on Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. The pass rusher racked up three solo tackles -- two for a loss, one quarterback sack for a loss of seven yards and three quarterback hits.

"It feels good," Gregory said after the game. "I give all the props to [Javon] Hargrave, ran a good stunt, opened it up for me. I just want to fit in where I can. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make plays, so I’m not pressed to make plays.

"Wanted to get the win but it was a good start."

While Gregory was on the field for the third-least amount of snaps of the defensive line group, he was tied with Clelin Ferrell for the highest amount of quarterback pressures among the unit (three). Linebacker Oren Burks led the 49ers defense with four quarterback pressures.

Gregory, who was acquired from the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6, wanted to be on the the field more, but admits he still is learning the 49ers' scheme and its verbiage.

One element that will open up on-field opportunities for Gregory is his defensive line counterparts. With Nick Bosa on the opposite side of the line and Arik Armstead and Hargrave in the interior, there will be more chances Gregory can take advantage of.

“I love it,” Gregory said. “We got a lot of dogs that want to get to the ball, make plays, play for each other. We got a lot of guys who can play, not just on the front seven but on the back end. I came in and told them from the get, I don’t expect anything. I just want to win and help where I can.”

Armstead already has felt Gregory's presence and is excited to see how the group will improve with new new teammate's speed off the line. The defensive tackle knows that opposing offenses will not be able to stop everyone.

“He’s been great,” Armstead said. “He’s a phenomenal player. Week after week, him getting to know the play book a little more, is going to be a huge help for us this season. Had a huge sack in his first game which is crazy and a much needed part of the game. That was a huge play, he’s going to help us a lot.”

Gregory not only is looking forward to playing amongst a very talented defensive line, but also for an organization that he believes does everything the right way. Being traded to the 49ers was fortuitous for the 30-year-old veteran.

“It’s a great feeling, the difference in the locker room, the standard, the operation compared to the places I’ve been,” Gregory said. “It’s really special here. You can feel it. Some of the guys have been here long enough and they’ve felt it, but this is the first time I’ve really felt something special.”

