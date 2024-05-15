Gregory leaves Owls to rejoin Mansfield

Lee Gregory scored 27 goals in 87 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday [Getty Images]

League One-bound Mansfield Town have signed Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory on a one-year deal that sees the striker return to the Stags on a free transfer 13 years after he left Field Mill.

The 35-year-old started his professional career with the Nottinghamshire club, featuring twice for them in the Conference - now known as the National League - in 2010.

He went on to also play non-league football at FC Halifax Town, then moved to Millwall - where he scored 64 goals in 204 league appearances - with stints at Stoke and Derby following before he joined the Owls in the summer of 2021.

Gregory scored just one goal in 15 appearances for the Championship side last term, but had helped the Owls to promotion from League One a season earlier with 11 goals.

He is Mansfield's first signing since the Stags sealed promotion from League Two, ending a 21-year absence from the third tier.

“It’s a club on the up," said Gregory on his return.

"It’s a perfect fit for me, with location factored in too, as well as hearing about the manager and how well he treats his players."