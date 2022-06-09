Gregg Williams returns, in the XFL

When we last saw Gregg Williams, he was calling an ill-advised all-out blitz as defensive coordinator of the Jets. He was fired not long thereafter.

That happened in early December of 2020. He’s been out of football since then. He’s now back, as a defensive coordinator in the XFL.

The XFL announced the offensive and defensive coordinators for the eight re-re-launch teams, along with each team’s director of player personnel. Williams will coordinate the defense of the team to be coached by Reggie Barlow.

Other additions include Jonathan Hayes, offensive coordinator of the team coached by Bob Stoops. Hayes coached the popular St. Louis BattleHawks of XFL 2.0. Likewise, former Houston Roughnecks coach June Jones of XFL 2.0 will serve as offensive coordinator of the team coached by Jim Haslett.

Williams, 63, was head coach of the Bills from 2001 through 2003. He served as interim head coach of the Browns in 2018, the same year that saw then-rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield begin to achieve his potential.

Williams is perhaps best known for his role in the Saints bounty scandal of 2012. He was suspended for the entire year.

