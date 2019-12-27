Gregg Williams on possible head coaching interest: I love it here

Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams contended last year that he’s been offered four head coaching jobs without even interviewing with teams since he was last a permanent head coach with the Bills in 2003 and the prospect of further overtures came up during a Friday press conference.

Williams did a good job as the interim coach with the Browns last year, but Freddie Kitchens got the permanent job and Williams moved to a role on Adam Gase’s staff with the Jets. He’s put together a decent unit while contending with a lack of edge rushers, the season-long absence of linebacker C.J. Mosley, a ragtag group of cornerbacks and an offense that hasn’t helped out all that much.

On Friday, Williams was asked about how he’d react to that effort leading to head coaching interest.

“I love it here,” Williams said, via multiple reporters.

If teams are interested in Williams, we should know at some point in the next week unless they once again avoid interviews and just offer him the job right off the bat.