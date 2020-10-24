Last week, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took a gratuitous shot at the team’s offense. It didn’t sit well with the team’s head coach.

This week, Williams is trying to scrape toothpaste back into the tube.

“That thing is no thing,” Williams told reporters on Saturday.

It may not be a thing now, but it was a thing last week. An unsurprising thing given Williams’ history of saying things he shouldn’t say, and doing things he shouldn’t do.

As the Jets approach their bye with games against the Bills, Chiefs, and Patriots, it’s hard not to wonder whether an 0-9 start will spark an in-season coaching change. It’s also hard not to wonder whether Williams has disqualified himself from getting the interim head-coaching job.

Indeed, it’s possible that, if Gase goes, Williams may go with him — like two years ago when the Browns fired both coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on the same day.

If that happens, Williams can then sit back and wait for more of those head-coaching offers he bragged about two years ago to come rolling in.

Gregg Williams on last week’s ugliness: “That thing is no thing” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk