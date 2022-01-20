Gregg Rosenthal's Divisional Round game picks
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal makes his Divisional Round game picks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal makes his Divisional Round game picks. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
These guys showed up and showed out in 2021.
Titans running back Derrick Henry completed the practice week without any issues involving his foot and all signs point to him playing against the Bengals on Saturday, but final word won’t be coming on Thursday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his press conference that Henry is progressing well after being designated for return from [more]
George McCaskey fired Ryan Pace over a week ago and the search is still on to find his replacement.
When Deebo Samuel demands the ball, you give Deebo Samuel the ball.
Here's the latest on the New York Giants' search for a new general manager...
Highlighting one important under-the-radar player for the #Chiefs and the 7 other teams left in the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs.
Charles Robinson & Jay Busbee discuss what the 2022 QB carousel could look like before previewing the weekend's divisional round playoff games.
For all the blunders that NFL officiating has provided in recent years, none was more notorious and inexcusable than the one that occurred three years ago today, in New Orleans. Making matters worse was the clumsy and ineffective way in which the NFL handled the aftermath of a bad call that sent the wrong team [more]
Our fantasy football experts reveal their top DFS picks for the NFL Wild Card Round.
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari sat out practice for “load management” reasons on Tuesday and worked on a limited basis Wednesday, but he’s back on the sideline Thursday. Bakhtiari tore his ACL at the end of last season and had arthroscopic surgery during the season that delayed his regular season debut until Week 18. The [more]
Heckling Steelers fans learned their lesson against the Chiefs.
The Packers had a couple of changes to their participation levels at Wednesday’s practice and one of them was a move in the wrong direction. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a limited participant on Tuesday because of a back injury, but he was out of practice entirely on Wednesday. Thursday will bring another practice session [more]
David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are trending in opposite directions ahead of Saturday night's playoff game.
If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs.
The NFL is asking the courts to dismiss Jon Gruden's lawsuit
While Titans running back Derrick Henry has participated in practices this week, he told reporters, “We’ll see,” when asked if he plans to play in Saturday’s game against the Bengals. But all signs are pointing to him being available, while there is some mystery about his workload. On Thursday, Tennessee’s top receiver A.J. Brown noted [more]
Tom Brady co-founded an NFT agency and it's doing pretty well.
Three New York Mets prospects are on Baseball Prospectus' new Top 101 list in advance of the 2022 season.
Who was your favorite player from this list?
Belichick marched into the Bills' locker room after last weekend's playoff game to deliver a message.