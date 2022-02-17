Gregg Rosenthal spotlights free agent market for offseason
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal spotlights the free agent market for the 2022 NFL offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal spotlights the free agent market for the 2022 NFL offseason. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Broncos have announced they’ve hired three coaches from the Super Bowl LVI Champion Rams, two of whom are coordinators. Ejiro Evero is the team’s defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes is the special teams coordinator, and Marcus Dixon is Denver’s defensive line coach. Evero was the Rams’ defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2021 after spending [more]
Might Tom Brady purchase a minority stake in his former AFC East rival? Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio floated an interesting scenario in which the ex-Patriots quarterback could get involved as a Dolphins part-owner.
The Patriots have several needs to address in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but many experts see one specific position that should be a priority for Bill Belichick.
‘Pathetic move by Stafford, but is anyone really surprised?’
Reaction to the latest Dallas Cowboys scandal has permeated social media.
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback was criticized for his seeming indifference to an unfolding emergency at his team's Super Bowl victory celebration.
Film review of the final play shows Burrow and Chase almost pulled off the miracle.
"What's up Aaron?"
Todd McShay's latest mock draft has the Saints picking a QB, but what's interesting is him projecting the Steelers to trade up and get who may be New Orleans' preferred passer:
Andrew Whitworth's T-shirt at the Rams' Super Bowl parade was ICONIC 😂
Under the surface need for #Bills this offseason is backup QB... IF a team signs Mitchell Trubisky. Here's some clubs to keep an eye on that might be interested in him:
A first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo? Peter King said it's certainly on the table for the #49ers.
It's not a terrible idea, but it's not exactly what fans would want to see.
Matthew Stafford's Hall of Fame credentials have been debated quite a bit since he won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, and former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is staunchly on one side of the debate.
Hall of Fame advice from the future Hall of Famer:
Despite talk before the Super Bowl that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could ride off into the sunset and retire as a champion, Donald is indicating that he will play in 2022. Donald said during the Rams’ victory celebration that he plans to “run it back,” and afterward he said he wants to remain with [more]
Russian teenager Kamila Valieva dropped out of first place and all the way out of medal contention, finishing fourth, causing a meltdown
Alabama is reportedly in the final-two to land star 2023 QB Arch Manning.
Camille Kostek provided some information about Rob Gronkowski's pending retirement decision.
The Los Angeles Rams receiver had a remarkable reaction as he was told "your wife's giving birth right now."