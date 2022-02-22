Gregg Rosenthal spotlights who could get franchise-transition tag
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal spotlights who could get franchise-transition tag. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Some details on what was said on the field during the Super Bowl.
Van Jefferson revealed the name of his son, who was born on Super Bowl Sunday, and it's absolutely perfect
An ESPN analyst has some pretty grave concerns about Trey Lance starting for the #49ers.
After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market. This time, he may end up as a starter. Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head [more]
See which surprise prospects leap into the top 10 in this new first-round projection for the 2022 NFL draft
The linebacker came to the Chiefs from the Dallas Cowboys and won a Super Bowl championship with Kansas City.
“I was thinking about the next steps for me just from a coaching standpoint. And then that conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh.”
The Rams shared a new camera angle of Cooper Kupp's Super Bowl-winning touchdown against the Bengals and it's awesome
Brian Flores also discussed why Bill Belichick is clearly the GOAT.
With the Scouting Combine coming up next week and free agency slated to begin in mid-March, teams have started the process of shaping their rosters for 2022. That includes making veteran cuts, one of which the Chiefs announced on Tuesday. Kansas City has released linebacker Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with the team. The move [more]
Some NFL franchises are better positioned than others to take advantage of the offseason. These five teams could be in line for a major leap.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and many people anticipated that he'd make a decision about his NFL future.
It was a happy coincidence that helped the Steelers land Brian Flores.
Fitzgerald (Ga.) linebacker and class of 2022 Georgia signee E.J. Lightsey is in stable condition after being shot multiple times on Monday.
The Patriots have plenty of roster needs to address in 2022 NFL free agency, and Pro Football Focus predicts New England will sign these three veterans before next season.
Marcus Mariota to the 49ers? Don't rule it out.
Raheem Morris shared what he learned from the Falcons' 28-3 collapse, which he used in the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati
Three years ago, Dwayne Haskins was a first-round draft pick anointed the future franchise quarterback in Washington. Now the question is whether he has any future at all in Pittsburgh. Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert indicated Monday that Haskins does have some future, saying Haskins will be in the mix along with Mason Rudolph. “Dwayne [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. is heartbroken over the knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posted a long message of gratitude on Instagram on Monday night. Was it a reflection on a great year, or a prelude to retirement?