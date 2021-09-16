Gregg Rosenthal reveals his game picks, upset special of Week 2
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal reveals his game pick and upset special of Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal reveals his game pick and upset special of Week 2. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There's some encouraging news on the Bears injury front, as Matt Nagy said the "arrow is up" for Eddie Goldman and Jason Peters.
The season is over for the No. 3 pick of the 2020 draft after he was injured in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
The NHL will be operating as (close to) safe as possible when the 2021-22 season kicks off in a few weeks.
Pro Football Focus named Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the player of the week for Week 1, and FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe had a 'big problem" with that. Here's why.
The #49ers added some depth to their backfield with a former Ravens running back.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones confirmed he did wink at Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts during their game on Sunday, and explained why.
The Raiders had hoped to incorporate backup quarterback Marcus Mariota regularly in their offense this season. That lasted all of one play. Mariota played one snap on Monday night and ran for 31 yards, but he aggravated a quadriceps injury and now will miss multiple weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders [more]
Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was caught on camera in a heated exchange with Jeff Okudah on the bench on Sunday afternoon.
With his first game behind him, the reviews of Trevor Lawrence's performance against the Texans has brought in a few different takes.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano makes his pick and predictions for the New York Giants vs Washington Football Team in NFL Week 2 action on Thursday night.
Let's go deep for Week 2. Liz Loza unveils one sleeper fantasy pick at every position.
Scott Pianowski reveals the players he says will fail to meet expectations in Week 2.
ESPN2's "Manning Cast" gave fans some interesting insight and one half-baked idea from Russell Wilson on how to fix NFL overtime.
The Ravens made four roster moves on Wednesday, including promoting two veterans to the active roster
One of the key members of that peak Seattle squad was strong safety Kam Chancellor, who served as the ultimate alpha in a locker room full of them.
New York Giants vs Washington prediction and game preview.
Nick Chubb said he felt like the Browns' season had ended immediately after loss in opener, but Baker Mayfield provided some needed perspective.
Texas gains a big visitor for Oklahoma State weekend.
In fact, only two players have won 100 in fewer games.