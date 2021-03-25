Gregg Rosenthal highlights best, worst contracts in free agency so far
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal details the best and worst contracts in 2021 free agency so far. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal details the best and worst contracts in 2021 free agency so far. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Buffalo Bills podcast on WR Emmanuel Sanders.
Bengals running back Giovani Bernard could be on the move. The Bengals have talked to multiple teams about the possibility of trading Bernard, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Trading or cutting Bernard would save the Bengals more than $4 million against this year’s cap. The Bengals are in good cap shape, but given [more]
Here's a look at the details from the one-year deals Eagles gave Anthony Harris and Joe Flacco. By Dave Zangaro
The Washington Football Team has addressed three pressing needs in free agency, but linebacker remains relatively untouched. Here are three guys the franchise could sign that would make the position deeper.
The Baltimore Ravens have been working on getting in a WR for QB Lamar Jackson but yet another turned them down in free agency
Some have been great, some have been rough
A Central Pennsylvania man devoured 'The Delco,' a two-foot, one-and-a-half-pound cheesesteak, faster than anyone else to win the Cheesesteak Bowl and a trip to Cancun.
They get a better, younger player to replace Patrick Peterson for less money than Peterson got in free agency.
Parsons put on an impressive workout at Penn State's pro day
New York Jets free agency news for Buffalo Bills fans.
In a two-week cram session, Carson Williams is giving up basketball and trying to prep for the NFL — a sport he hasn't played since the eighth grade.
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.
The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat. A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been "screaming" at him in a meeting on Tuesday for "trying to unite the players".
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He's an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout. O'Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday's UFC 260 Media Day. He's excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what "Sugar" had to say about the match-up. TRENDING > Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.
The Kyle Lowry trade market is all over the place Thursday morning as the NBA trade deadline is just hours away. By Adam Hermann
Yuzuru Hanyu outscored Nathan Chen in the world figure skating championships short program, looking to beat the American for the first time in three years.
All the news, rumors and deals before the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
The Sixers finally made a move Thursday, but the biggest name is still out there in Kyle Lowry - and Philly's interest in the vet point guard seems to be drifting elsewhere. By Adam Hermann