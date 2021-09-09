Gregg Rosenthal's notable game picks for Week 1, 2021
Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is moving in the wrong direction on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers. Decker was listed as limited by a finger injury in Wednesday’s practice and reporters at Thursday’s practice noted that he was nowhere to be seen during the portion of the practice open [more]
The Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup and Browns-Chiefs tilt could prove to be telling Week 1 games between aspiring contenders.
The Jaguars hired Kyle Caskey as an offensive quality control coach and promoted Carlos Polk to assistant special teams coordinator.
Cornerback Malcolm Butler surprisingly retired at the end of August, but the Cardinals have not closed the door for his return. Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday that he talked to Butler last week. Joseph acknowledged to reporters that he didn’t know if Butler would return, but [more]
Tua Tagovailoa may have a year under his belt in the NFL whereas Mac Jones is making his first NFL start, but as our Phil Perry writes, Jones has one key advantage heading into their showdown on Sunday.
The Ravens’ run of injuries in their offensive backfield reportedly continued at Thursday’s practice and they also had a key member of their defensive backfield go down during the session. NFL Media reports that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each suffered “potentially significant” knee injuries. A follow-up noted that the team fears [more]
Keys is sitting out the remainder of 2021, per multiple reports. A source told BlueandGold.com Keys has not been at practice since Notre Dame defeated Florida State on Sunday night. It’s a sudden season-ending move for a player who initially appeared to meet the Notre Dame staff’s challenge to its quartet of senior receivers.
Cam Newton clearly doesn't feel like he's a QB2.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will reach a few impressive milestones Thursday night in the opening game of the 2021 NFL season.
Texans reworked Bradley Roby's contract in exchange for multiple Saints draft picks
