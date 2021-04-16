Gregg Rosenthal breaks down his Top NFL GM rankings
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal breaks down his Top NFL general manager rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal breaks down his Top NFL general manager rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Les Snead barely cracked the top half of the NFL's best GMs when it comes to drafting players.
Buffalo Bills general manager in NFL.com's general manager power ranking poll.
In recent rankings of the NFL general managers and their performance in the NFL draft, Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim ranks 19th.
The duo deserves more credit than being out of the Top 10...
On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deuteriation his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' but the quarterbacks behavior.
There's a new betting favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft
Dan Snyder believes Bruce Allen had a hand in spreading damaging information about Snyder.
While most view the NFC West as a fun division because of the competition, Sean McVay doesn't see it that way.
Marquise Brown has everything it takes to takes his game to the next level. He posted practice clips on Instagram to show what he can do
Randall saw only 10 games last season with the Seahawks and had just three tackles.
Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257
Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.
Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.
Bubba Wallace’s first campaign with first-year team 23XI Racing hasn’t quite had the results in its set-sail season that have dazzled on paper. The magic number right now seems to be 16, his finishing position in three of the eight NASCAR Cup Series races so far this year. What has been encouraging has been the […]
If you thought Triller Fight Club was going outside the box with Saturday's event featuring Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren, then get ready for this one.
Former Bellator light heavyweight champion and no. 2 ranked Bellator light heavyweight Phil Davis spoke with the media ahead of his main event bout at Bellator 257 against reigning champion Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight belt. The main event will also serve as one of the quarterfinal bouts for the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Along with this fight being for the light heavyweight championship in addition to carrying implications for the light heavyweight grand prix, this will also be Nemkov and Davis’ second time competing against one another. The first time they fought was in 2018 when Nemkov took a split decision victory over Davis in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Davis would have to defeat two more opponents if he beats Nemkov at Bellator 257, “Mr. Wonderful” believes his toughest opponent in this grand prix is the foe currently in front of him. “Honestly it’s sort of cliche but I wanna say Nemkov. I think he’s the champion for a reason. He’s a tough cat and he’s the guy to beat,” Davis said. “I want to have the light heavyweight belt. Then after that, clean up the rest of the tournament.” Davis said he does not know what to expect in his rematch with Nemkov, but the former Bellator light heavyweight champion guaranteed fireworks. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “It is gonna be crazy, I promise you that. Right now I know Nemkov-- you know when you skate by with a win,” Davis said in reference to their first fight. “This time he’s coming to make a statement that he’s the rightful champion, and I am coming to say ‘No you not’, and so it’s definitely gonna be a very aggressive and exciting fight.” “Mr. Wonderful” then reflected on his loss to Nemkov and expanded on how a victory would provide Davis with an element of poetic justice. “I never wish I would lose,” Davis said. “But at the same time I do feel like it adds a little bit more theatrics to this moment and how sweet it will be to win the belt back from a very close decision in such an amazing light heavyweight tournament.” With a victory over Nemkov, Bellator’s no. 8 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter would face the winner of Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero in the semi-finals of the grand prix.
If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.
MLB scouts and execs discuss what's gone wrong for the New York Yankees early in the 2021 season and whether they're good enough to win the World Series.
The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets, 103-90. Taurean Prince led all scorers with 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3pt FG) for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love added 17 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the victory. Terry Rozier tallied 22 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 20-34 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 27-27.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 98