Gregg Popovich on Spurs’ struggles: ‘I’ve got to do a better job’

The San Antonio Spurs have lost 5-of-7, been blown out by 30+ in back-to-back games, and have fallen to 14th in the West in the standings. It’s been ugly basketball, not a phrase we associate with Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. The culprit is a defense that is worst in the NBA over that stretch, but the offense has looked out of sync and fairly average throughout the rough patch.

After a crushing loss to the Rockets on Friday night (136-105) Spurs coach Gregg Popovich took the blame, reports Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

“It’s a game where you try to continue to get better at all aspects,” Popovich said. “We’re obviously discombobulated on offense. So a lot of that has to do with me. I’ve got to do a better job there. I think defensively, we’ve obviously got to shore up our effort and our wisdom at that end of the court. So we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Players, of course, had Popovich’s back.

LaMarcus on Pop shouldering some of the blame for the "discombobulated" offense: "It’s on everyone. It’s not just him. We all have

to be (accountable). It’s a team sport. We all have to try to be better, do

better and figure it out." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) December 1, 2018





Popovich has three primary scorers — DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Rudy Gay — who prefer to shoot from the midrange, in the 16-18 foot range. So far this season the Spurs are taking more threes than they ever have in franchise history 24.8 per game, it’s just not keeping pace with the number of threes taken around the league. Popovich has rolled with the players he has, counting to the three-heavy trend of recent years, but the simple fact of the matter is 3>2.

Maybe this could work if the Spurs had a good defense, but when they lost Dejonte Murray for the season it was a tremendous blow, and Pau Gasol being out now is not helping. The Spurs defense is a mess and they don’t have the offensive firepower to cover it up. This isn’t about Popovich the coach — or whether or not he likes the three ball — this is about talent. That’s what wins in the NBA and the Spurs don’t have enough of it.

Veteran Patty Mills seems to have summed up the Spurs’ mood best.