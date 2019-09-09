Gregg Popovich reportedly wants to enter Hall of Fame with Tim Duncan

Gregg Popovich has been eligible for the Hall of Fame for some time. Although he is still coaching for the San Antonio Spurs and Team USA, Popovich has apparently wanted to wait for someone else to become eligible before he entered the Naismith Hall of Fame.

That person? Tim Duncan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Popovich has refused eligibility and election to the Hall of Fame until his long-time big man was also ready to head to Springfield.

Via Twitter:

2020 Naismith Hall of Fame Class could include: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett & Gregg Popovich. Pop would have already been elected but refused consideration. He apparently told HOF he would accept consideration once Duncan was eligible. Well… #Spurs #Celtics #Lakers — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 6, 2019





Popovich and Duncan share a special bond. The latter is now on the former’s coaching staff with the Spurs, and the two of them won five NBA championships together.

In this day and age, it’s sort of sweet to see two guys who have been together so long in a competitive sports environment still have that kind of reverence and fondness for each other.