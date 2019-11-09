Gregg Popovich raves about time with Celtics players in FIBA World Cup

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Spurs, which tips off Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Kyle & Scal have the call of the game at 5 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

***

For Gregg Popovich, his time coaching the four Celtics players who represented Team USA at the FIBA World Cup was time well spent.

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart joined forces to form "Team Shamrock" as the C's four USA Basketball representatives over the summer. Ahead of Saturday's Celtics-Spurs matchup, San Antonio's longtime head coach raved about his experience coaching some of Boston's stars.

"I don't know when I've enjoyed being with a group more," Popovich said per Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald. "The four Celtics obviously and everybody else, it was like a daily clinic for about 48, 49 days."

That's quite the compliment coming from one of the most successful head coaches in NBA history.

On Saturday, the Celtics will look to end their struggles on the road vs. Popovich and the Spurs. Boston hasn't earned a win in San Antonio since 2011.

