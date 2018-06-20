Gregg Popovich meets with Kawhi Leonard, who prefers trade to LA

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich met with Kawhi Leonard in Southern California on Tuesday and while Leonard is seeking a trade to Los Angeles, San Antonio is "unlikely" to be motivated send him to the Lakers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

ESPN story with @ramonashelburne on Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and star Kawhi Leonard meeting today in Southern California: https://t.co/SZIMVraE63 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2018

Last week, Leonard publicly demanded a trade from San Antonio. Wojnarowski reported then that the Celtics, who inquired about Leonard at the trade deadline in February, will again be interested.

If Kawhi Leonard does become available in trade talks, the Boston Celtics will be interested in probing the Spurs about a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Boston inquired about a trade prior to the February deadline, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Leonard wants a trade to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers over the Clippers, league sources said. He has privately maintained that he no longer wants to play in San Antonio, and will eventually alert rival teams considering trades for him that his intentions are to sign in Los Angeles -- preferably with the Lakers -- when he can become a free agent in 2019, league sources said.

The Spurs are unlikely to be motivated to facilitate a deal to the Lakers, league sources said.

Wojnarowski reported that the Spurs haven't given suitors guidance on what they'd be seeking for Leonard in a trade.

