Gregg Popovich meets with Kawhi Leonard, who prefers trade to LA

NBC Sports Boston Report
NBC Sports Boston

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich met with Kawhi Leonard in Southern California on Tuesday and while Leonard is seeking a trade to Los Angeles, San Antonio is "unlikely" to be motivated send him to the Lakers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Last week, Leonard publicly demanded a trade from San Antonio. Wojnarowski reported then that the Celtics, who inquired about Leonard at the trade deadline in February, will again be interested. 

More from the ESPN story Tuesday: 

Leonard wants a trade to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers over the Clippers, league sources said. He has privately maintained that he no longer wants to play in San Antonio, and will eventually alert rival teams considering trades for him that his intentions are to sign in Los Angeles -- preferably with the Lakers -- when he can become a free agent in 2019, league sources said.

The Spurs are unlikely to be motivated to facilitate a deal to the Lakers, league sources said.

Wojnarowski reported that the Spurs haven't given suitors guidance on what they'd be seeking for Leonard in a trade.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next