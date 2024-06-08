Gregg Berhalter names starting XI for Colombia friendly

The United States Men's National Team have named their starting XI ahead of Saturday afternoon's friendly showdown with Colombia.

Gregg Berhalter and his squad will have just one more friendly after this to prepare for Copa América this summer.





Here is how Berhalter has set his side up for the Colombia match.

Our XI for the Summer Showdown, presented by @MarriottBonvoy 🇺🇸



Lineup Notes » https://t.co/haDfmsHE0i pic.twitter.com/tvNPJTkX0l — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 8, 2024

11 - For the first time in team history, all 11 #USMNT starters are playing for clubs in the top 5 European leagues at the time of the match. Elite. pic.twitter.com/pq1Sjxu6Fg — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) June 8, 2024

