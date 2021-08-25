Greg Zuerlein taken off PUP list, could kick in Cowboys’ preseason finale

The Cowboys have an active kicker on the roster once again. Veteran Greg Zuerlein has passed his physical and been taken off the Physically Unable to Perform List, just a day after the release of temporary leg Lirim Hajrullahu.

Offseason back surgery had kept Zuerlein from his normal duties for all of training camp, but the team had expressed confidence that he would, in fact, be ready for the regular season.

The 2017 All-Pro is free to begin practicing with the team again, though he had been slowly ramping up his work on his own. Now it appears that he’ll be handling kicking duties for the Cowboys’ preseason finale versus Jacksonville.

“He’s going to kick,” coach Mike McCarthy said of Zuerlein’s practice status for Wednesday. “We’re going to work back through his regimen, hopefully so he can kick Sunday.”

The team was not required to make a roster move in order to bring Zuerlein off PUP; he counted toward the training camp roster during his rehab.

