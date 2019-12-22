Greg Zuerlein will play; Rob Havenstein inactive

The Rams will have kicker Greg Zuerlein tonight. That became obvious Friday when the team didn’t sign another kicker.

Zuerlein was scheduled to kick Friday to test his injured right quadriceps.

The Rams worked out former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher this week in case Zuerlein couldn’t go.

Los Angeles also won’t have right tackle Rob Havenstein, who hasn’t played since Week 10 because of a knee injury. He was not on the status report Thursday.

The Rams’ other inactives are cornerback Troy Hill (thumb), defensive back Dont’e Deayon, linebacker Natrez Patrick, safety Jake Gervase, tight end Kendall Blanton and offensive lineman Jamil Demby.

The 49ers already had ruled out defensive end Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring), safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (elbow).

Quarterback C.J. Beathard, whose brother was fatally stabbed in Nashville early Saturday morning, is inactive.

Receiver Jordan Matthews, running back Jeff Wilson and tight end Daniel Helm are the 49ers’ other inactives.

Right guard Mike Person, who was limited in practice all week with a neck injury and was listed as questionable, will play.