The Dallas Cowboys fell short in their bid to spoil the season opener in Tampa, falling 28-26 to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a pair of field goals in the contest that could have potentially proved the difference in the contest if they’d gone through the uprights. While no one will fault a miss from 60 yards out, Zuerlein’s badly pulled miss 31 yards away will be a significant “what-if” for Dallas as they return home.

For his part, Zuerlein put the blame squarely on his shoulders.

“If I did my job, we win that game. I feel bad for the guys in there that played their ass off, and I didn’t hold up my end of the deal. …We’re right there (as a team). I just have to do my job,” Zuerlein said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There was nothing obviously wrong with the operation of the kick. Zuerlein just yanked the kick wide left. Zuerlein said he had an idea what happened but would need to watch it back to confirm.

“I’ll have to go back and watch the film. I know what I think I did. …To actually get down to the nuts and bolts, I won’t know until I watch the film,” Zuerlein said.

Zuerlein didn’t play at all during the preseason as he worked his way back from back surgery this offseason. He didn’t use that as an excuse for the miss.

“If I’m out there, I should make the kicks. No excuses,” he said.

Greg Zuerlein on missed FG: “If I did my job, we win that game.” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk