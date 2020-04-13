Greg Zuerlein believes in John Fassel as answer to Cowboys special teams

The Cowboys were among the league’s worst special teams units the past two seasons.

In Rick Gosselin’s special teams rankings, which special teams coaches consider the gospel of special teams rankings, the Cowboys ranked 31st last season. They were ahead of only the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys tied for 27th in 2018.

It’s no coincidence that one of Mike McCarthy’s first hires was John Fassel, one of the league’s best at the job.

The Rams ranked first in Gosselin’s rankings in 2017, ninth in 2018 and dropped to 20th this past season.

If there is one certainty about the Cowboys this season, it’s that their special teams will improve. A lot.

“Oh, we could have a whole hour-long conversation about ‘Bones,'” kicker Greg Zuerlein said of Fassel on 105.3 The Fan, via the Dallas Morning News. He’s going to get the guys ready to play. They’ll know what they’re doing. I think the biggest thing that’s really immeasurable is the chemistry he creates by making all the guys buy in. So, everyone is working as a unit. . . . He makes sure guys aren’t out there on an island by themselves.

“He gets those undrafted guys, players who don’t want to play special teams and think they should be starting. He gets them to believe in themselves and then buy in to what he’s doing. Following what he says, you’ll get opportunities to start. Just looking at what he’s done with so many late draft picks or undrafted guys, he gets them balling out on special teams and when injuries happen those guys get their opportunity. . . Then they get paid a lot of money by somebody else or their own team. I’ve watched Fassel do this eight years now, and it’s impressive. He’ll continue to do that in Dallas.”

Zuerlein signed with the Cowboys in free agency, following Fassel from Los Angeles. The Cowboys also have veteran kicker Kai Forbath, who went 10-for-10 on field goals last season after replacing Brett Maher.

“I know Kai from having him come in and working out at the Rams’ facility in the past, and he’s a great guy,” Zuerlein said. “I look forward to being around him, learning from him. And hopefully, we have a good competition. Ideally, I win. I wouldn’t have signed here if I didn’t think I . . . I mean, you go anywhere and expect to win the job if you have any sort of confidence at all.

“I just look forward to being around him. I’ve been with other kickers in camp, and there’s never any animosity. Kickers get along very well. You go out, kick, and let the kicking speak for itself. Friendships don’t have to get in the way of a job. The rest is up for the coaches to decide.”

