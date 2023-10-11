Greg Zuerlein is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Jets offense took some big steps forward in their Week Five game against the Broncos, but they did not include red zone efficiency.

All five of the team's trips inside the Denver 20-yard-line ended without a touchdown last Sunday. The Jets did salvage something out of four of those trips, however.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein made four field goals on those drives and added a longer, fifth field goal to help lift the Jets to a 31-21 road win. Zuerlein also kicked a pair of extra points — Breece Hall scored on a 72-yard run and Bryce Hall returned a fumble for a touchdown to seal the win — on his way to being named the AFC's special teams player of the week.

It's the second time a Jets player has taken those honors this season. Punt returner Xavier Gipson was the Week One winner thanks to his walk-off touchdown return to beat the Bills in overtime.