Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal on final play gives Cowboys 20-17 win

The Chargers couldn’t get out of their own way Sunday. They had two touchdowns called back by penalties in addition to a negated 31-yard reception and ended up with 12 penalties for 99 yards. They missed a field goal, and they threw two interceptions in scoring range.

The Cowboys escaped with a 20-17 victory on a 56-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal on the final play of regulation.

Zuerlein redeemed himself after missing a 31-yard field goal, a 60-yard field goal and an extra point in the season opener, which ended in a 31-29 loss for the Cowboys on a 36-yard field goal by Bucs kicker Ryan Succop with two seconds left.

His kick saved Mike McCarthy from some questionable clock management on the Cowboys’ final drive, which was 11 plays and 49 yards and ate up the final 3:54.

The Chargers tied it on a 29-yard field goal by Tristan Vizcaino with 3:54 left. Justin Herbert never saw the ball again.

In the second half, the Chargers had a 31-yard reception by Mike Williams called back for offensive lineman Oday Aboushi being downfield. They had a 36-yard touchdown reception by Donald Parham Jr. negated by a hold on Jared Cook. Cook’s 2-yard touchdown was called back by an illegal shift on KJ Hill Jr.

Herbert threw interceptions after the Chargers reached the Cowboys 33 and 9, with Trevon Diggs getting the first one in the first quarter and Damontae Kazee getting the second one late in the third quarter.

Herbert completed 31 of 41 passes for 338 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He is only the second quarterback in NFL history with 10 300-yard passing games in his first 17 starts, joining Patrick Mahomes. Keenan Allen had four catches for 108 yards.

Dak Prescott went 23-of-27 for 237 yards and an interception. The Cowboys had 419 yards, with 198 coming on the ground. Tony Pollard had his third career 100-yard rushing day with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Ezekiel Elliott contributed 71 and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal on final play gives Cowboys 20-17 win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk