Greg Zuerlein 54-yard field goal saves Jets from total embarrassment

Woody Johnson said before his New York Jets played the Washington Commanders on Sunday at MetLife that GM Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh would be back in 2024.

No one would have blamed the team owner for having second thoughts after watching a near disaster against the Commanders.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to give the Jets a 30-28 win. They had seen a 27-7 lead evaporate and turn into a 28-27 deficit before the final drive.

JETS TAKE THE LEAD WITH A 54-YARD FIELD GOAL. 5 seconds still on the clock. 📺: #WASvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UIg1XAjsX3 pic.twitter.com/k41Lge9G0o — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023

The Jets led 20-0 and 27-7 at halftime.

However, Washington, which fell to 4-11, got three TDs bridging the third and fourth quarter to take the one-point lead.

Trevor Siemian led an 8-play, 31-yard drive to set up Zuerlein for the kick that saved Christmas for Saleh and the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire