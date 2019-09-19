Greg Ward waits patiently for his chance to play

If the Eagles are planning to activate Greg Ward from the practice squad, nobody's told him.

Not that it matters.

Ward's job doesn't change whether he's on the 53 or the practice squad.

Honestly, I stay ready every week because you never know. I'm just staying ready. Whenever my name is called, it's called. If it's not this week, if it's not next week, I'm still going to prepare like I'm playing every single week. It doesn't really matter to me.

With DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery banged up, the Eagles have only three healthy receivers on the roster - veteran Nelson Agholor, rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and rarely used Mack Hollins.

Even though Doug Pederson left the door open for Jeffery and Jackson to possibly play Sunday against the Lions, it's hard to imagine the Eagles would go into the game with only three healthy receivers.

And since they haven't gone out and signed anybody, the logical assumption is that Greg Ward, who had a terrific training camp, will be promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Why hasn't that happened yet?

Probably because Howie Roseman doesn't want to tip his hand. Whoever the Eagles release to make room for Ward is someone the Eagles don't want to lose. And the later in the week the Eagles release someone, the less likely it is that another team will claim that player.

None of this matters to Ward.

You attack practice like you do any other day," Ward said. "If they need you to take reps and you already know you're not active that week, you still take every single practice like you're going to play. Stay ready, stay positive. Just prepare mentally and physically.

Ward, a quarterback at Houston, first joined the Eagles in 2017 and spent the season on the practice squad. He was in camp again in 2018, then spent this past winter with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, catching 22 passes for 214 yards in eight games. When the AAF folded, he rejoined the Eagles.

During training camp and the preseason, Ward showed excellence in running routes, getting open and catching the football. He caught six passes for 87 yards and a 38-yard touchdown from Clayton Thorson in the preseason.

It's very exciting," he said of the possibility. "It's something me and my family have talked about ever since I got into the league. Whenever God is ready for me to play, that's when I'll play. Right now I'm doing whatever I can to help the team and just stay ready.

Ward, 24, has never played in an NFL game and hasn't yet been on a 53-man roster.

It's going to happen. Just a matter of when.





