Greg Ward under contract for 2021 season after signing exclusive rights tender

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles have another one of their own under contract for the 2021 season after wide receiver, Greg Ward, signed his exclusive rights tender.

A key member of the Eagles offense over the past two seasons, Ward was only able to negotiate a new deal with Philadelphia during the free-agent period.

Ward was the only wide receiver to start all 16 games for the Eagles last season and he had the best year of his career, logging 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

